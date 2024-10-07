Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of BC stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

