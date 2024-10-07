Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $254.14 and last traded at $254.42. Approximately 54,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 897,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

