Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

CAC stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 2,990.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,319 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $4,943,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

