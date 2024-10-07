Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.9% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. 3,397,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

