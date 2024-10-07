Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.41. 5,043,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,874. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.