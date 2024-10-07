Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Purchases 934 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 28.5% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV traded down $5.12 on Monday, hitting $570.57. 2,661,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,442. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.34. The stock has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

