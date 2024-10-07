Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. 328,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,793. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

