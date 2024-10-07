Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,401. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.