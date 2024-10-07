Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.85.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.