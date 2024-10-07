Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after buying an additional 1,219,301 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $30,128,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.