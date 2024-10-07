Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 1,067,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,547,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after buying an additional 1,037,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Canadian Solar by 31.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in Canadian Solar by 92.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

