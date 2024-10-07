Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) is IAM Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 6.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 174,119 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 766,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 80,596 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 683,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 371,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,946. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

