Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,089,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,813 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $21.65.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $661.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.