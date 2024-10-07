CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,933 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,517.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 85,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 162,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock worth $471,267,184. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

