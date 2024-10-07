Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $457.00 and last traded at $455.94, with a volume of 72967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.48.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 541.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.