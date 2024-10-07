Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $175.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.72.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,489. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $9,390,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,009,320.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,561,866 shares of company stock valued at $381,275,034. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

