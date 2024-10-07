Catizen Price Reaches $0.48 (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. Catizen has a market capitalization of $135.76 million and approximately $111.72 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.52465482 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $103,244,101.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

