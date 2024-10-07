CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,870.62 or 1.00091042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02981162 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $646,933.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.