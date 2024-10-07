Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $136.67, but opened at $133.63. Celanese shares last traded at $135.32, with a volume of 94,534 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

Celanese Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Celanese by 3,933.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $49,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

