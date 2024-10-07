Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.54.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

