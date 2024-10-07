Ceribell Plans $100 Million IPO for October 11th (CBLL)

Ceribell (CBLL) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,700,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Ceribell generated $54.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $32.9 million. The company has a market cap of $451.7 million.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and William Blair, TD Cowen and Canaccord Genuity were co-managers.

Ceribell provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We developed an EEG (electroencephalography) platform to diagnose and monitor patients at risk of seizures.(Incorporated in Delaware) We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (â€śEEGâ€ť) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (â€śAIâ€ť)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. We are initially focused on becoming the standard of care for the detection and management of seizures in the acute care setting, where the technological and operational limitations of conventional EEG systems have contributed to significant delays in seizure diagnosis and suboptimal patient care and clinical outcomes, as well as a high economic burden for hospitals and the healthcare system. By making EEG more accessible and enabling continuous monitoring through the power of AI, the Ceribell System enables clinicians to more rapidly and accurately diagnose and manage patients at risk of seizure in the acute care setting, resulting in improved patient outcomes and hospital and payer economics. As of June 30, 2024, the Ceribell System has been adopted by more than 450 active accounts, ranging from top academic centers to small community hospitals, and has been used to care for over 100,000 patients. For information regarding how patient care and clinical outcomes are measured, see â€śBusinessâ€”Market Overviewâ€”Challenges of Managing Seizures in the Acute Care Setting.â€ť While seizures are often associated with epilepsy in the outpatient setting, in the acute care setting they are commonly triggered by serious conditions such as brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, stroke, cardiac arrest, and sepsis, among others. A seizure lasting longer than five minutes is known as status epilepticus, a serious medical emergency that can lead to mortality or severe and permanent brain damage. Seizures occurring in the acute care setting tend to be non-convulsive, which makes empirical diagnosis extremely challenging. EEG, a non-invasive test that measures electrical activity in the brain and displays this activity as continuous waveforms, is the only way to definitively confirm a seizure diagnosis. However, we believe conventional EEG systems, which were designed approximately 100 years ago for the outpatient setting (Britton 2016), are insufficient to meet the needs of critically ill acute care patients as they are unable to provide the speed of diagnosis and continuous monitoring necessary for optimal patient management (KĂ¤mppi 2013; Hillman 2013; Gururangan 2016; Vespa 2020; LaMonte 2021; Eberhard 2023; Kozak 2023; Suen 2023). Conventional EEG systems must be operated by specialized EEG technicians who typically work limited hours, are staffed across multiple departments within the hospital, and face a national supply shortage (Ney 2024; Suen 2023; Eberhard 2023; Zafar 2022; Yazbeck 2019). After arrival at the bedside, which is often delayed, EEG technicians must initiate a long, complex, and labor-intensive setup process before EEG recording can begin. The EEG recording must then be interpreted and monitored by specialized neurologists, who face similar workflow and supply shortage issues, and when available, are rarely able to continuously monitor EEG recordings in real-time. These bottlenecks result in delays in both diagnosis and monitoring. This can lead to delayed seizure detection and less informed treatment decisions, which may negatively impact clinical outcomes and have been shown to contribute to a higher cost burden for hospitals and the healthcare system. We specifically designed the Ceribell System to address the limitations of conventional EEG in the acute care setting and dramatically improve clinical outcomes of critically ill patients at high risk of seizures. The Ceribell System integrates proprietary, highly portable hardware with AI-powered algorithms to aid in the detection and management of seizures. Our hardware is composed of a disposable, flexible headband and a pocket-sized, battery-operated recorder used to capture and wirelessly transmit EEG signals. The hardware is simple to use and, after approximately one hour of training, can be applied within minutes by any non-specialized healthcare professional. EEG data captured by the recorder is interpreted by our proprietary AI-powered seizure detection algorithm, Clarity, which continuously monitors the patientâ€™s EEG signal and can support the clinicianâ€™s real-time assessment of seizure activity. In May 2023, the latest generation of Clarity became the first and only device to receive 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (â€śFDAâ€ť) for diagnosing electrographic status epilepticus, and subsequently received a New Technology Add-on Payment (â€śNTAPâ€ť) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (â€śCMSâ€ť). Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024.Â (Note: CeriBell disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Oct. 7, 2024: The company is offering 6.7 million shares at a price range of $14.00 to $16.00 to raise $100.5 million. Background: Ceribell filed its S-1 on Aug. 26, 2024, without disclosing the terms for its $100 million IPO. Background: CeriBell submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on June 24, 2024.) “.

Ceribell was founded in 2014 and has 240 employees. The company is located at 360 N. Pastoria Avenue Sunnyvale, California 94085 and can be reached via phone at (800) 436-0826 or on the web at http://www.ceribell.com/.

