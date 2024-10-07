Chain (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $37.80 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

