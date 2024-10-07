ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 1,320,774 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $615.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock worth $100,595 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 47.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

