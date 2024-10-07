Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,221,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.