Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.81. 567,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,567. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

