Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.22.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $10.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.45. The company had a trading volume of 699,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,862. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

