Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 913,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $62.60. 6,954,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,407,053. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

