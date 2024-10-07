CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in CNA Financial by 82.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CNA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 460,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

