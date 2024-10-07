Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $92.38. 11,034,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,901. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

