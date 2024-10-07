Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 353,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 202,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $52.51. 10,938,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,325,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

