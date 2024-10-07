Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,268,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 11,884,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351,832. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.