Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 118.5% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.61. 2,383,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

