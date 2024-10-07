Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,910 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $159.56. 4,260,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30. The company has a market cap of $384.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

