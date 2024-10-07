Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.26. 443,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,602. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

