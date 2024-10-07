Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after buying an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.86. 1,028,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

