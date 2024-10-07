Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,027. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

