Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 93.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $602.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.49. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

