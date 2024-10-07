Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 1.2 %

ETR stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.