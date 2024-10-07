Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,094,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,910,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.