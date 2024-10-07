Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. 1,301,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,976. The company has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

