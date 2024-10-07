Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 249,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,656,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

COMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967 in the last three months. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

