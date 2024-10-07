Concordium One Day Volume Reaches $417,603.33 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $33.46 million and $417,603.33 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,529,206,585 coins and its circulating supply is 9,962,147,326 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

