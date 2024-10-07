Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Major Shareholder Ltd Nirland Sells 939,009 Shares

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 939,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $93,900.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,092,000 shares in the company, valued at $609,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $136,899.10.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70.
- On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $122,018.76.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDT remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,620,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $7.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
