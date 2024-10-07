Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.77. The company had a trading volume of 392,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,768. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock worth $7,768,048. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

