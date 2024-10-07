Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 438,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $167.59. 1,399,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

