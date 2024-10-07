Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.44% of Consolidated Water worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

