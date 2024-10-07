Cookie 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $582,260.34 (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $582,260.34 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,757,952 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,541,858.20335512 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02315621 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $514,149.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

