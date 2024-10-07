Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.16. 112,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $247.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $264.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

