Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 67,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 435,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,864,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 27,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.90 and a 200 day moving average of $204.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

