Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $156.71 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $156.71 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

