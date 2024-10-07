CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 37,056 shares.The stock last traded at $21.36 and had previously closed at $21.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 344.26%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

